Kinston looks to breathe new life into Paramount Theater

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In the dark corners of an eye sore, a vision is being brought back to light as the City of Kinston is working to reopen the doors of the downtown Paramount Theatre.

“This is probably one of the biggest projects we could have tackled down here. This is almost like the impossible, the pipe dream,” says Paramount Project Chairman, Brandon Potter.

The Paramount Project is rolling out the red carpet for moviegoers to visit the Kinston Paramount Theatre once again.

Potter says, “Make it where we can play movies, old movies, new movies, maybe holiday movies. Definitely live music; there’s a ton of desire and a ton of talent around here for that. Maybe some comedy acts, maybe some traveling theatre troops.”

However, with the facelift comes a pretty penny, Potter says.

“We think the phase one, façade restoration is probably going to take $150,000-$200,000 based on some quotes that have already been gotten and then obviously when we move inside, it’ll obviously be a much larger scale project to redo an entire inside of a theatre.”

The paramount project is asking for the community’s help.

“The more money we raise, the sooner we raise it, the quicker we can get it lit up and that’s going to be so amazing for downtown. It’ll be a catalytic transformation,” Downtown Kinston Revitalization Director, Leon Steele says.

The goal being to encourage others to invest in downtown properties in efforts to make Kinston shine.

“I see the potential in all of these properties downtown and I just want to see something worthwhile done with them to make Kinston the place I know it can be,” Potter says.

The timeline for when these doors will open is dependent on the funds being raised. To stay up to date on renovations, visit the Paramount Project website.

Project donations are currently live.

The old theatre is currently owned by the nonprofit, smART Kinston City Project Foundation so all donations are tax-deductible according to the project team.

