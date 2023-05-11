J.H. Rose, Ayden-Grifton baseball advance in state playoffs, D.H. Conley upset

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The top seed J.H. Rose baseball team took a little while to get rolling but a big 8-run 6th inning lifted the Rampants over Swansboro 11-1 in the 3A state baseball playoffs.

In 2A Ayden Grifton used pitching and defense as they earned a 4-0 home victory over Nash Central.

D.H. Conley fell at home in the 4A state baseball playoffs to Heritage 8-5.

STATE BASEBALL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND 5/10

4A

Heritage 8, Conley 5

Topsail 3, New Bern 0

3A

Rose 11, Swansboro 1

Northern Nash 12, Jacksonville 2

West Carteret 4, Franklinton 1

2A

Ayden-Grifton 4, Nash Central 0

East Carteret 4, Edenton Holmes 2

1A

Riverside-Martin 19, Northwest Halifax 3

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.