J.H. Rose, Ayden-Grifton baseball advance in state playoffs, D.H. Conley upset
Wednesday first round area scores
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The top seed J.H. Rose baseball team took a little while to get rolling but a big 8-run 6th inning lifted the Rampants over Swansboro 11-1 in the 3A state baseball playoffs.
In 2A Ayden Grifton used pitching and defense as they earned a 4-0 home victory over Nash Central.
D.H. Conley fell at home in the 4A state baseball playoffs to Heritage 8-5.
STATE BASEBALL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND 5/10
4A
Heritage 8, Conley 5
Topsail 3, New Bern 0
3A
Rose 11, Swansboro 1
Northern Nash 12, Jacksonville 2
West Carteret 4, Franklinton 1
2A
Ayden-Grifton 4, Nash Central 0
East Carteret 4, Edenton Holmes 2
1A
Riverside-Martin 19, Northwest Halifax 3
Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.