Great Lakes Fire now 85% contained, 32,400 acres burned

This photo was taken on April 21st.(U.S. Forest Service)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Efforts in Eastern Carolina to contain the fire that has burned for more than two weeks are less than 20% away from being fully contained.

The Inciweb incident report map says the Great Lakes Fire is 85% contained and remains 32,400 acres burned.

According to the latest information published by the U.S. Forest Service, 208 personnel are working on fighting the fire including 1 helicopter and 10 fire engines, and road closures on Forest Service Road 203 (Holston Creek Road) and Black Swamp Road remain in effect.

WITN will continue to provide updates as information becomes available today.

