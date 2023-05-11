Great Lakes Fire now 85% contained, 32,400 acres burned

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Efforts in Eastern Carolina to contain the fire that has burned for more than two weeks are less than 20% away from being fully contained.

The Inciweb incident report map says the Great Lakes Fire is 85% contained and remains 32,400 acres burned.

According to the latest information published by the U.S. Forest Service, 208 personnel are working on fighting the fire including 1 helicopter and 10 fire engines, and road closures on Forest Service Road 203 (Holston Creek Road) and Black Swamp Road remain in effect.

