Goldsboro police investigating man’s death
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city are working on a death investigation.
Goldsboro police said they were called today to a home on Banks Avenue for a welfare check.
Inside they found Robert Spruill unresponsive. Wayne County EMS was called and they pronounced the 74-year-old man dead.
Police have yet to say how Spruill died and if there was any foul play suspected.
Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.