Goldsboro police investigating man’s death

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city are working on a death investigation.

Goldsboro police said they were called today to a home on Banks Avenue for a welfare check.

Inside they found Robert Spruill unresponsive. Wayne County EMS was called and they pronounced the 74-year-old man dead.

Police have yet to say how Spruill died and if there was any foul play suspected.

