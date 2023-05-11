Advertise With Us
Goldsboro police investigating man’s death

Goldsboro Police Car
Goldsboro Police Car(Goldsboro PD)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city are working on a death investigation.

Goldsboro police said they were called today to a home on Banks Avenue for a welfare check.

Inside they found Robert Spruill unresponsive. Wayne County EMS was called and they pronounced the 74-year-old man dead.

Police have yet to say how Spruill died and if there was any foul play suspected.

