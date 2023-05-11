Advertise With Us
Four red wolves released into the wild

By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TYRRELL COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Four more endangered red wolves have been released in Eastern Carolina.

It is believed there are only 15 to 17 red wolves living in the wild in the U.S., many of those in Beaufort, Dare, Hyde, Tyrrell, and Washington counties.

Last week, two pairs were released from their acclimation pens at the Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge and the Pocosin Lakes National Wildlife Refuge.

The Red Wolf Recovery Program says the wild females were paired with red wolves born in captivity. They said the hope is that after bonding in the pens, the wild females will help the males transition to life in the wild.

The program said in one case, it took the wild female about nine hours to leave the pen at Alligator River once the door was open.

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service said the goal is to add additional breeding pairs to the population.

