ENC drug dealer sentenced to over 23 years in prison

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - One Eastern North Carolina man will spend the next 23 years behind bars after being convicted of dealing drugs.

According to District Attorney Scott Thomas, 35-year-old Falanta Simmons of Beaufort was found guilty of five counts of trafficking fentanyl this week.

Following the guilty verdicts Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Joshua W. Willey sentenced Simmons to over 23 years in prison.

Thomas said the charges against Simmons came after the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office used a confidential informant to make a controlled purchase of fentanyl from Simmons in June of 2021.

Thomas said that Simmons had already been convicted three times before his arrest for possessing controlled substances with the intent to sell or deliver them.

“We remain committed to working with our law enforcement partners to remove drug traffickers from our community,” said Thomas. “The poison they sell causes addiction, injury, and death.”

According to Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck, Over 100 people have died in Carteret County over the past three years due to drug overdose poisoning.

“Repeat offenders who continue to push this poison in our community must be dealt with severely if they continue their criminal and dangerous activity,” said Buck. “Those who deal in fentanyl are providing the opportunity for people to die in every single transaction.”

