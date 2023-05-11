Advertise With Us
Elizabeth City gets permanent police chief

Chief Phillip Webster
Chief Phillip Webster(NBC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city now has a permanent police chief.

Phillip Webster had been Elizabeth City’s interim police chief since last August.

On Tuesday, he was given the job permanently.

A former Marine, Webster spent 25 years with the North Myrtle Beach Police Department, retiring as chief in 2017. In 2019, he relocated to North Carolina after accepting the job as police chief for Nags Head.

