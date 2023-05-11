D.H. Conley softball blanks Cardinal Gibbons to advance in state playoffs
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The D.H. Conley softball team took care of Cardinal Gibbons in their opening round game 8-0 on Wednesday night to advance in the 4A state playoffs.
STATE SOFTBALL FIRST ROUND WEDNESDAY 5/10
4A
Conley 8, Cardinal Gibbons 0
Apex 11, New Bern 6
3A
Dixon 7, Union Pines 5
Swansboro 7, Havelock 0
South Central 12, Southern Wayne 1
2A
Washington 12, Southwest Onslow 0
Roanoke Rapids 6, Ayden-Grifton 2
1A
Bear Grass Charter 9, Hobbton 0
