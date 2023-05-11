D.H. Conley softball blanks Cardinal Gibbons to advance in state playoffs

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The D.H. Conley softball team took care of Cardinal Gibbons in their opening round game 8-0 on Wednesday night to advance in the 4A state playoffs.

STATE SOFTBALL FIRST ROUND WEDNESDAY 5/10

4A

Conley 8, Cardinal Gibbons 0

Apex 11, New Bern 6

3A

Dixon 7, Union Pines 5

Swansboro 7, Havelock 0

South Central 12, Southern Wayne 1

2A

Washington 12, Southwest Onslow 0

Roanoke Rapids 6, Ayden-Grifton 2

1A

Bear Grass Charter 9, Hobbton 0

