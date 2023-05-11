Craft ideas combine Mother’s Day with science lesson

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - You may think Mother’s Day and science don’t go together, but you might be wrong.

Covey Denton stopped by ENC at Three Thursday with her daughter, Lydia, to introduce some fun craft ideas that teach about solubility.

You may even have most of these supplies available in your home already.

The other good part? Clean-up is minimal.

Learn about solubility while making tie-dye socks with markers and rubbing alcohol or by making sun catchers with glue and dye.

Watch Denton demonstrate the simple processes you can repeat with your family.

