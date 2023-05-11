Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Craft ideas combine Mother’s Day with science lesson

Mother's Day Crafting
By WITN Web Team and Courtney Bunting
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - You may think Mother’s Day and science don’t go together, but you might be wrong.

Covey Denton stopped by ENC at Three Thursday with her daughter, Lydia, to introduce some fun craft ideas that teach about solubility.

You may even have most of these supplies available in your home already.

The other good part? Clean-up is minimal.

Learn about solubility while making tie-dye socks with markers and rubbing alcohol or by making sun catchers with glue and dye.

Watch Denton demonstrate the simple processes you can repeat with your family.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Yetter, Courtesy of The Nashville Graphic
BOOKED! Town librarian charged with stealing from the library
Kendrick McKinney
Man sentenced after pleading guilty to murder
Strawberry farm ruined just weeks before the end of harvest season
“I’m at a loss for words”: Pitt County farmer loses entire strawberry harvest following hail storm
William Braswell
Raid of home nets multiple drug charges
Fallen trees following storms in Vanceboro.
“I was scared for my life”: Man recalls witnessing his mobile home being damaged by hail from severe storms

Latest News

Mother's Day crafts
Mother's Day Crafting
Concert series features On the Border
Concert on the Common returns tonight
Former President Donald Trump lost the civil battery and defamation case against him in New York.
Trump appealing jury’s sexual abuse verdict and $5 million award
Kinston looks to breathe new life into Paramount Theater