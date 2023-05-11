Concert on the Common returns tonight

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Six free concerts are headed to Greenville’s Amphitheater this summer.

Kicking off tonight, May 11, the concert on the common will feature On the Border, the Ultimate Eagles Tribute.

The concert started at 6 p.m. and is the first in a series of concerts.

Tonight’s show will feature songs from the Eagles and Joe Walsh hits including Hotel California, Take It Easy, Heartache Tonight, and One of These Nights.

Entry is free, but visitors may want to have some cash on hand to buy from the food trucks or from the Greenville’s Junior League tent which will offer beer and wine.

Colors are not allowed, but pets are welcome.

You can find parking along First Street and adjacent streets as well as the parking deck at the corner of 4th and Cotanche Streets.

Mark your calendars for future concerts as well.

May 25 – The Band of Oz

June 8 – Landslide (Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band)

June 22 – Motown Legacy Revue

June 29 – The Ember Featuring Craig Woolard

July 13 – Tuesday’s Gone (Lynard Skynard Tribute Band)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.