Beaufort paid parking season begins May 22

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Parking passes are now being sold at the Beaufort Town Hall for the parking pass season.

The town says weekly passes are $25, monthly $100, and $200 for the whole season. Parking will return to normal on September 4.

Parking meters have been installed but will not be active until the season begins on May 22nd.

The parking rate is $1 per hour, except on escalating lots in front of Front Street, according to a town news release. This can be paid with coins to the machine, debit cards at pay stations, or by using the Pay by Phone app. Remember the space number to pay correctly.

Beaufort says all money from parking will go into beautification and infrastructure projects for the Waterfront Business District. Past projects funded this way included tree plantings, new benches, trash cans, bike racks, and more.

Parking for drivers with handicap placards or license plates will be free for any space.

For more information on the parking program visit the Beaufort parking webpage.

