Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Severe Threat Over

Low Humidity the Next Few Days
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder(WITN)
By Zach Holder
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Storms are gone but the rain isn’t just yet. Rain chances really start to drop after midnight. A lot of hail and wind reports today after over 6 continuous hours of severe thunderstorms.

Lower humidity and lower temperatures move in overnight. We’ll drop down into the 50s. Highs stay in the 70s for one day before the 80s start to return. Some could see 40s Thursday morning before the big warm-up starts. No storms or rain expected until the weekend and Saturday may stay dry until around sunset. Scattered showers and storms once again return to the forecast Sunday into early next week. Can’t rule out more strong to severe storms either.

Download and check the WITN Weather App for Daily and Hourly forecasts for where you live.

