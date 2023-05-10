Advertise With Us
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: 80s Return Faster Than the Humidity

Rain Chances Return for the Weekend
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder(WITN)
By Zach Holder
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Temperatures are lower and humidity has dropped big time behind last night’s cold front. The weather stays quiet tonight and over the next few days.

70s and 60s quickly turn to 50s tonight. Some could even wake up in the 40s north of US Highway 64. 80s return quickly and by Friday and Saturday, highs will be in the mid-80s. Humidity will lag behind so the air won’t feel quite as thick at first. High pressure keeps rain chances away until late Saturday. Most of the day looks dry and warm before we’ll have to watch radar for a round of showers and storms after 6 PM. No big signs of severe weather, but not ready to discount it either. Daily spotty rain chances linger into early next week.

Download and check the WITN Weather App for Daily and Hourly forecasts for where you live.

