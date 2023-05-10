Advertise With Us
Williamston to turn off water Wednesday for DOT work

The Town of Williamston will interrupt water service.
The Town of Williamston will interrupt water service.
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Town of Williamston will interrupt water service for some areas of the town on Wednesday for DOT construction.

According to town officials, water service will be disrupted beginning around 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10 along areas of Prison Camp Road from Pineview Road to Kehuekee Park Road to allow for NCDOT-related construction.

Town officials say the water will be turned back on as soon as possible.

Anyone with concerns should contact Williamston Public Works at 252-792-1024.

