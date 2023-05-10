Williamston to turn off water Wednesday for DOT work
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Town of Williamston will interrupt water service for some areas of the town on Wednesday for DOT construction.
According to town officials, water service will be disrupted beginning around 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10 along areas of Prison Camp Road from Pineview Road to Kehuekee Park Road to allow for NCDOT-related construction.
Town officials say the water will be turned back on as soon as possible.
Anyone with concerns should contact Williamston Public Works at 252-792-1024.
