West Carteret boys basketball coach Mansfield steps away after decades with Patriots program

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - West Carteret shared it is seeking a new head boys basketball coach for the first time in many years.

Mark Mansfield has been part of the Patriots program for 40 years but he stepped away this week. The former West Carteret player turned coach took them to two eastern finals in the past three seasons. Going to be tough to find someone to wear those shoes.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.