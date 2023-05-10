West Carteret boys basketball coach Mansfield steps away after decades with Patriots program
School posted about the change on social media
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - West Carteret shared it is seeking a new head boys basketball coach for the first time in many years.
Mark Mansfield has been part of the Patriots program for 40 years but he stepped away this week. The former West Carteret player turned coach took them to two eastern finals in the past three seasons. Going to be tough to find someone to wear those shoes.
