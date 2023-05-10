WEATHER WEDNESDAY: How does HAIL form?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Following the storms that we saw in Eastern North Carolina on Tuesday, many areas saw hail and you may be wondering how exactly does hail form? Well, WITN’s Weather Team has you covered...

STEP #1: Water droplets are swept up into the atmosphere by “updrafts” or essentially the motion of rising air.

HOW DOES HAIL FORM? (STEP 1) (WITN)

STEP #2: When these droplets reach the FREEZING LEVEL, they start to solidify forming additional layers of ice each time they’re swept upward. As a result, the frozen water droplets start to grow in size.

HOW DOES HAIL FORM? (STEP 2) (WITN)

STEP #3: The frozen water droplets continue to grow in size and eventually they weigh MORE then the force used for the updrafts.

STEP #4: When the frozen water droplets reach this point they can no longer be held up so they fall and you have yourself some HAILSTONES.

HOW DOES HAIL FORM? (STEP 3 + 4) (WITN)

As you can see below the actual sizing of hail can vary quite a bit and just to say that a specific size is “rare” doesn’t mean it can’t or won’t happen. Because sometimes Mother Nature has a mind of her own...

VARIETY OF HAIL SIZES (WITN)

THANK YOU so much to Whitney Bernal for submitting this picture of HAIL in Vanceboro, N.C. from Tuesday’s storms through WITN’s “Camera Camera.”

HAIL FROM VANCEBORO, N.C. (5.9.2023) (PHOTO CREDIT: WHITNEY BERNAL)

If you have a WEATHER QUESTION that you would like answered in next week’s “Weather Wednesday” please contact our First Alert Forecaster, Natalie Parsons either by email at natalie.parsons@witn.com or via Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.