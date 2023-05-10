Advertise With Us
Greenville boutique to host Mother’s Day trunk show

Mother's Day gift ideas
By WITN Web Team and Courtney Bunting
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Finding the perfect gift for mom isn’t always easy, but if flowers aren’t your speed, one Greenville clothing shop has plenty of possibilities for you.

Votre Boutique is hosting a Mother’s Day Smith & Co. jewelry trunk show on Thursday, May 11 from 12 to 6 p.m.

If you can’t make it to the trunk show, you can visit Votre any time at their shop in Uptown Greenville to find plenty of gifts mom will love.

Their address is 401 Evans St., at the corner of Evans and E. 4th Street.

To showcase some of their available fashion, Pam and Maddy Carraway stopped by ENC at Three Wednesday.

