Tuesday storm’s damage homes in Craven County

Residents in Craven County spent the day cleaning up debris after storms reeked havoc overnight.
By Justin Lundy
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
VANCEBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Residents in the east spent the day cleaning up debris after storms rolled through the region overnight.

What looked like bullet holes on the side of Michael Minton’s house off Piney Neck Road were actually the result of hail.

“I looked out the window and the hail was the size of a marble,” Minton said.

A storm rolled through Vanceboro Tuesday night and Minton believes the wind damage is the result of a tornado.

“It had to have been something like that,” Minton said “No straight-line winds are going to do something like this. It just tore everything up. The woods, my barn, my house, everything.”

Just across the field, another homeowner lost their garage. James Goines doesn’t live there but lent help to his friend who spent the day picking up debris.

“It’s crazy how we got it out of nowhere,” Goines said. “I mean we’re in the middle of the field.”

Thankfully no one was hurt, but Goines and Minton think the price tag to repair the damage is going to hurt their wallets.

We reached out to the National Weather Service in Morehead City and a spokesperson says they believe the storm damage is the result of straight-line winds.

