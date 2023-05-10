Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Trees down, homes damaged in Vanceboro

Storm damage in Vanceboro
Storm damage in Vanceboro(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Strong storms with hail left damage behind in Vanceboro in Craven County Tuesday afternoon.

Debris can be seen wrapped around power poles and mailboxes.

Hail leaves holes in windows
Hail leaves holes in windows(WITN)

There are large trees down and large barns were seen blown apart in the area of Highway 118.

On one mobile home, there are holes in the windows from the hail. A family says it saw the hail cause the damage.

There is also severe damage on the siding of the house that almost looks like gunshots.

A father says he and his two kids were inside when it was all going on and he told them, “Get down now.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day has been issued on account of the severe storm potential
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms set to move in later today
Video captures U.S. Coast Guard rescue
Names released of pilot, passenger in Friday’s plane crash
Letterious Moore
DEPUTIES: Greenville man leads them on chase with two children in vehicle
Jerry Flakes, Jr.
Man caught after Duplin Co. manhunt held on $2 million bond
Jeremy Grant
Greenville man charged with having drugs, assaulting a deputy

Latest News

Storm damage in Pitt County
Storms damage homes in Pitt County
Rocky Mount police
Rocky Mount police investigate shooting at McDonald’s
Mother's Day Prayer Brunch
Bell Arthur church to host Mother’s Day prayer brunch
Craven County water customers are under a boil water advisory.
Craven County has a temporary water fix, boil-water advisory now in place