Trees down, homes damaged in Vanceboro

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Strong storms with hail left damage behind in Vanceboro in Craven County Tuesday afternoon.

Debris can be seen wrapped around power poles and mailboxes.

Hail leaves holes in windows (WITN)

There are large trees down and large barns were seen blown apart in the area of Highway 118.

On one mobile home, there are holes in the windows from the hail. A family says it saw the hail cause the damage.

There is also severe damage on the siding of the house that almost looks like gunshots.

A father says he and his two kids were inside when it was all going on and he told them, “Get down now.”

