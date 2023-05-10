Advertise With Us
Teacher of the Week: Carla Pesce

Carla Pesce, WITN's Teacher of the Week
Carla Pesce, WITN's Teacher of the Week(Carla Pesce)
By Jacyn Abbott
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Meet WITN’s Teacher of the Week, Carla Pesce.

Pesce, born and raised in Bertie County, left her home after graduating high school and didn’t return until 2007.

Pesce is currently a special education teacher at Bertie High School. Since starting her career in 2004 as an educator, she has also taught elementary and middle school students and continues to further her own education.

She is in the midst of earning her doctorate degree in educational leadership, after achieving her master’s in curriculum and instruction, and bachelor’s degree in elementary education.

She works with 9th-12th grade students, mainly focusing on reading and writing instruction, as well as adulthood skills and responsibilities.

Pesce says she focuses on social and emotional learning with her students, with two main goals of her students learning at least one new academic piece, and creating a safe place her students can come “home” to.

