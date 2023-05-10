Sports Spotlight: Jacksonville’s Jones has grown into one of state’s top golfers playing for a team of one to a team of family

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville’s Tyler Jones was born to golf. Between his play, teamwork, and pure love of the game the sport is like home to Tyler. He’s not only one of the best players in the area, but in the southeast region. We feature him in our Pepsi Sports Spotlight.

“The lord blessed me with the talent to play it,” says Jacksonville senior Tyler Jones, “Just using his gift. That’s my favorite part.”

Tyler Jones is a senior golfer at Jacksonville high who has taken those skills and worked to become one of the best.

“It’s always striving for perfection and you ain’t ever going to get there,” says Jones.

“He’s the kid that’s out there early chipping and putting, hitting on the range, so he works at it,” says Jacksonville head coach David Miller.

Hard work and a family who has supported and guided Tyler around the course.

“All started with my Grandparent’s golf course in Jacksonville. That’s where I started playing. That’s where I learned how to play,” says Jones, “The support has been amazing from them and my family. I couldn’t do it without them.”

At one time Jones actually was the entire Jacksonville boys golf team.

“When he came in as a freshman he was the only golfer,” says Miller, “All the other kids that played today were kids I’ve picked up and he’s helped those kids work to get better.”

His teammates have become part of the Jones family.

“I’m going to tear up. Man, they are my best friends man,” says Jones, “I’m going to miss them.”

As for his play this year, Jones won the Hope Valley Invitational, The Webb Simpson Challenge, and the HV3 Foundation tournament. Earning a chance to meet the pros.

“Webb, he won the U.S. Open a couple of years ago. Harold, he has been playing pretty well on the LIV tour. It’s really cool just to talk to them,” says Jones, “They shared some good advice. How to handle myself under pressure. I used that any time I’m in a tournament.”

During this spring Tyler handled the pressure averaging 69.8 strokes per 18 holes as a senior. He was Big Carolina Conference Player of the Year and finished runner-up at the regional championship on Monday.

“Didn’t have my best stuff today but scrapped it around and shot one under,” says Jones.

The 3A state tournament is next Monday and Tuesday. Jones’ experience will be useful.

“You know how to handle the pressure,” says Jones, “Putting myself in situations like I was today.”

One more high school tournament as an individual, as his career started, before he joins the division one UNC Charlotte golf team. He signed there this year.

“I talk to coach Cabbage daily. I text him more than I text my mom,” says Jones, “Charlotte was definitely at the top of the list and I haven’t looked back. It’s awesome.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.