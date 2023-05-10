Sheriff seeks staff pay raises

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A sheriff in the east wants her staff to get a salary increase.

Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance says a pay raise for her deputies and jail staff is long overdue.

Sheriff Dance says although her agency is responsible for a large population, surrounding smaller counties get more, sometimes as much as ten thousand dollars more. She also said that in the past the county has received a cost of living allowance increase or “COLA” but it’s not enough.

Dance is asking the board of commissioners for a five percent increase.

“It’s not for the faint of heart to get into this profession and we need to pay people we need to pay them for what it is they do every day and recognize the sacrifices that these men and women make,” said Dance

Pitt County Commissioner Chris Nunnally says the board is expected to approve the request and do even better.

“In looking at all the departments in Pitt County, we decided that we could prioritize all the employees in Pitt County,” Nunnally said. “I’m just one commissioner but I think the consensus is we are likely going to be giving all county employees a six percent pay raise.”

