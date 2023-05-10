Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Back to sunny and quiet on Wednesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tuesday’s storms are being replaced by sunny skies, lower humidity levels and much quieter weather over the coming days.

High pressure will build in Wednesday and hang around through the end of the week. Sunshine will be more the rule than the exception through Friday with highs climbing a bit each day. Mid 70s Wednesday afternoon will push into the mid 80s by Friday into the weekend. Overnight lows will dip well into the 50s mid week, rising to the mid 60s over the weekend as moisture begins to return to eastern NC. Clouds will start to return on Saturday with the next chance for a few showers coming on Mother’s Day.

