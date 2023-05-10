Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Raid of home nets multiple drug charges

William Braswell
William Braswell(Greene County Schools)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies arrested a man on Tuesday after a raid at his home found multiple drugs.

Greene County Deputies say that 51-year-old William Braswell of Arba was arrested after a search of his home found a trafficking amount of fentanyl, along with heroin, marijuana, and various drug paraphernalia.

Braswell was charged with trafficking opium, possession of heroin, maintaining a dwelling, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and probation violation.

Braswell is currently in Greene County jail under a $560,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage in Pitt County
Storms damage homes in Pitt County
Hailstones covering plants
Several reports of hail and strong winds as storms move through Eastern NC
First Alert Weather Day has been issued on account of the severe storm potential
Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for Several Eastern NC Counties
Storm damage in Vanceboro
Trees down, homes damaged in Vanceboro
First Alert Weather Day has been issued on account of the severe storm potential
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms set to move in later today

Latest News

Mother's Day gift ideas
Greenville boutique to host Mother’s Day trunk show
A pair of red wolves have added to the ENC population for the second year in a row.
ENC red wolf pack welcomes new litter
Amanda Yetter, Courtesy of The Nashville Graphic
BOOKED! Town librarian charged with stealing from the library
HAIL FROM VANCEBORO, N.C. (5.9.2023)
WEATHER WEDNESDAY: How does HAIL form?