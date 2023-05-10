Raid of home nets multiple drug charges

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies arrested a man on Tuesday after a raid at his home found multiple drugs.

Greene County Deputies say that 51-year-old William Braswell of Arba was arrested after a search of his home found a trafficking amount of fentanyl, along with heroin, marijuana, and various drug paraphernalia.

Braswell was charged with trafficking opium, possession of heroin, maintaining a dwelling, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and probation violation.

Braswell is currently in Greene County jail under a $560,000 secured bond.

