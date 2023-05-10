Pitt County mother claims caretaker physically abused disabled son

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A mother here in the east is demanding accountability tonight after she shared video with WITN she says shows her disabled 25-year-old son being abused by her caregiver.

Naomi Howard shared video with WITN of what she says is a Caretaker pressing a clipboard against her son Matthew Howards face.

The 25-year-old was born disabled and has several underlying health issues.

His mother tells WITN the physical abuse took place at 7 in the morning on May 1st at their home off of Shadowood court in Greenville.

“At first I thought I was hallucinating, I thought I was dreaming,” Howard said. “My first instinct was to go in there and throw her out the house and I know that wouldn’t benefit my son. So what I did was I started hitting record on the phone because the video camera would give me 10-second clips and I needed more than that.”

As the video continues, the Caretaker also uses a cane to poke and tap Matthew in the face.

Naomi says she took the video straight to Pitt County Social Services after being told to by Greenville Police. She says she hasn’t received a response.

“They haven’t given me an update at all about the status whether charges have been pressed,” Howard said.

WITN reached out to Pitt County Social Services and DSS Supervisor Allie Vera gave an explanation about their investigation process over the phone.

“We have a 30 to 45-day evaluation period where we investigate the allegations made on the report to us,” Vera said.

As Howard continues to wait for a verdict from social services, she has a message for other parents in similar predicaments.

“There’s a lot of parents out here that allow people to come into their home and take care of their child. I left my guard down,” Howard said. “My son has had a nurse in his life since he was a six-month-old. I let my guard down but this’ll be the last time I let my guard down.”

