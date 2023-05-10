Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Piedmont Natural Gas warns community ahead of scheduled maintenance

Gas line maintenance
Gas line maintenance(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISTON WOODVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Piedmont Natural Gas will perform routine infrastructure maintenance in Bertie County from May 11 - 19, barring any weather events.

The work will take place near the intersection of NC 42 and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

These operations will include the use of a flare stack, which could produce a loud noise and result in a tall flame being visible to nearby neighborhoods and businesses.

People in the area may also notice a whistling sound or the smell of natural gas.

Piedmont Natural Gas says it wants to alert the public of the maintenance work ahead of schedule to avoid any undue concerns and unnecessary calls to 911.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage in Pitt County
Storms damage homes in Pitt County
Hailstones covering plants
Several reports of hail and strong winds as storms move through Eastern NC
First Alert Weather Day has been issued on account of the severe storm potential
Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for Several Eastern NC Counties
First Alert Weather Day has been issued on account of the severe storm potential
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms set to move in later today
Storm damage in Vanceboro
Trees down, homes damaged in Vanceboro

Latest News

Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Back to sunny and quiet on Wednesday
The fire is now 80% contained.
Great Lakes Fire now 80% contained, 32,400 acres burned
Elementary school students compete in “Junior Shark Tank” competition
Elementary school students compete in “Junior Shark Tank” competition
Teacher of the Week: Carla Pesce
Teacher of the Week: Carla Pesce