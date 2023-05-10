Piedmont Natural Gas warns community ahead of scheduled maintenance

LEWISTON WOODVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Piedmont Natural Gas will perform routine infrastructure maintenance in Bertie County from May 11 - 19, barring any weather events.

The work will take place near the intersection of NC 42 and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

These operations will include the use of a flare stack, which could produce a loud noise and result in a tall flame being visible to nearby neighborhoods and businesses.

People in the area may also notice a whistling sound or the smell of natural gas.

Piedmont Natural Gas says it wants to alert the public of the maintenance work ahead of schedule to avoid any undue concerns and unnecessary calls to 911.

