Much of Eastern Carolina is cleaning up after damaging storms across the region

Pitt County storm damage clean up efforts
Pitt County storm damage clean up efforts(n/a)
By Merit Morgan
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County is still recovering from storm damages

“I immediately grabbed my kids and we went in the bathtub,” says one Pitt County Resident, Zuri Ortega.

Pitt County experienced collapsed buildings, fallen and uprooted trees, and debris.

Ortega says, “You could hear the trees being ripped down with the hail hitting the house and then all of the wind, so it was really scary, the kids were really scared.”

Another Pitt County Resident, John Beaman, says “When it finally stopped, I finally started looking... 3 campers upside down, one of them on top of another tree, one of them had just missed a truck, and trees down everywhere.”

Pitt County is still doing damage control after severe storms Tuesday afternoon.

“I’ve been working right here for thirty years and have never seen anything like this, nor that much hail at one time,” Beaman told WITN.

The clean-up efforts are expected to take weeks, but residents say coming together is vital in this time of recovery Beaman says. “It’ll take all day just to get the basics done so we can get in and out to operate.”

Ortega also stresses the importance of communities coming together in hard times. “Most likely a couple weeks. We’re going to need help moving stuff around. My husband went and got a chainsaw this morning so he’s on it already but we’re just glad we’re okay.”

Although severe weather is a trend in the months of April and May, Pitt County Emergency Management says there’s not really a geographical history of storm damage and is typically fairly sporadic.

