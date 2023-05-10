Advertise With Us
Marines and Sailors convoying training exercise today

By WITN Web Team
Updated: 18 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Today servicemembers in the east are showing off their skills as they conduct a training exercise.

Marines and sailors with the First Battalion, Eighth Marine Regiment, Second Marine Division, and Marine Expeditionary Force will be conducting a marine combat readiness evaluation.

The purpose of the evaluation is to demonstrate the unit’s combat readiness to certify it for deployment.

Wednesday, the battalion will conduct a live fire exercise involving mortar systems and small unmanned aircraft.

The training takes place at Camp Lejeune at noon.

