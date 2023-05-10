Man sentenced after pleading guilty to murder

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Edgecombe County man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to murder.

According to the Edgecombe County District Attorney, 22-year-old Kendrick McKinney recently plead guilty to second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon for the murder of Donyell Powell.

Powell was found dead in Pine Valley Mobile Home Park in Tarboro in 2021.

McKinney was sentenced to between 13 and 17 years in prison.

