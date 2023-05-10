Advertise With Us
“I was scared for my life,” Man recalls witnessing his mobile home being damaged by hail from severe storms

ENC storms uproot large trees and leave homes severely damaged
By Jaylen Holloway
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
VANCEBORO, N.C. (WITN) -People watched as large hail constantly fell like snow on several mobile homes in Vanceboro as the sun began to set late Tuesday.

“I don’t get nervous much, but I’ve got to be honest this time,” said Jason Buck, Vanceboro storm victim. “When you’re inside your home and you start feeling your home shake, it’s a different feeling.”

Earlier in the afternoon, strong storms came plowing through many cities and towns in the east, leaving homes like Buck’s with busted windows and damaged siding.

“I was in the kitchen, and the kids were in the bedroom,” Buck said. “It was a dead silence then all of a sudden, boom.”

Lull and peace quickly turned into chaos and Buck’s two children yelled from their bedrooms for dad’s protection.

“I told them to come where I was at and hold on,” Buck said. “There’s not a whole lot you can do at that point.”

After the storm passed through, Buck walked outside his mobile home to find large trees uprooted and stretched across the roadway. Even some neighbors’ yards were full of dismantled trees.

Several other homes in the area were also severely damaged. Viewers even say a barn was blown apart near Highway 118. Buck says many are left feeling a little frazzled.

“Things like this don’t happen a whole lot around here, but with mother nature, anything can happen at any time,” Buck said. “It’s very rare that we see things like this, especially in such a good community like this one.”

Buck says he’s just grateful his home is still standing after the horrific storms because he says there are several people, he knows who were not as fortunate.

