Greene Central baseball tops St. Paul’s in State 2A baseball playoffs

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - The Greene Central baseball team defeated St. Paul’s 4-1 on Tuesday night to advance in the 2A state playoffs.

A lengthy lightning delay did not stop ECU commit Braden Burress from throwing a complete game two-hitter. He had 9 strikeouts.

The Rams manufactured some runs in the late innings. Elijah Monroe singled in Cameron Taylor to go up 3-0. Then in the 6th, Will Radford drove in Noah Robinson for their fourth run.

Greene Central will host the winner of Wednesday’s Southwest Onslow vs Whiteville winner.

Many of the area games have been postponed to Wednesday night to avoid weather in the area.

State Baseball Playoff Results 5/9

First Round

3A

Orange 16, Croatan 2

2A

East Bladen 6, East Duplin 5

North Lenoir 10, James Kenan 0

South Lenoir 13, Franklinton 2

SouthWest Edgecombe 8, Jordan-Matthews 7

1A

Falls Lake 4, Pamlico County 3

North Duplin 4, East Columbus 3

Northside-Pinetown 10, West Columbus 1

State Softball First Round 5/9

4A

Apex 11, New Bern 6

3A

Richlands 13, Northwood 0

West Carteret 4, Orange 1

2A

South Columbus 6, Farmville Central 2

Princeton 10, North Lenoir 5

SouthWest Edgecombe 16, Franklinton 2

Edenton Holmes 13, Trask 5

East Duplin 7, Manteo 4

1A

Jones County 21, Northwest Halifax 1

Chatham Central 17, Bertie 0

Oxford Prep 5, Union 3

Riverside-Martin 18, KIPP Pride 0

North Duplin 10, Cape Hatteras 0

Northside-Pinetown 14, East Wake Academy 4

State Boys 3A/2A/1A Lacrosse Playoffs- Third Round

Northwood 5, Croatan 4

Orange 9, First Flight 4

State Girls 3A/2A/1A Lacrosse Playoffs - Third Round

Union Pines 15, First Flight 13

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.