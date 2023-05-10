ENC red wolf pack welcomes new litter

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A pair of red wolves have added to the ENC population for the second year in a row.

According to the Red Wolf Recovery Program, the Milltail pack of Red Wolves on Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge welcomed five new pups in April.

Red Wolf Recovery said that mother 2225 and father 2323 added two boys and three girls to the pack, adding to the five pups the pair added to the growing pack just last year.

In addition to the five new pups, Red Wolf Recovery also added a sixth pup, a foster from Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Tacoma, Washington, into this wild litter a few weeks after their birth.

The Red Wolf Recovery Program is part of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Morgan Lewis, Wildlife Biologist with the Red Wolf Recovery Program, does a general health check on a pup from the Milltail litter. (Red Wolf Recovery Program)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.