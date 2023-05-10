ENC reacts as Public Health Emergency ends three years later.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The World Health Organization officially declared COVID-19 a national emergency on January 30th, 2020. Now, more than three years later, on May 11th, that emergency will end, and many Eastern Carolinians agree that it’s time.

“I’m not as concerned as I was when it first came and especially after they made the vaccinations available, so now I think the danger of Covid is considerably less,” said Greenville resident Gary Boykin.

But that doesn’t mean it’s not still relevant.

A Pharmville Drug Pharmacist says that there is still a good amount of COVID treatment drugs being filled at the store, but she feels her patients aren’t as fearful of getting the virus.

“We are still receiving prescriptions for COVID medications like Paxlovid, so we do get those relatively often, but I do feel like the number of tests that are being sold have declined,” said Pharmville Drug Pharmacist, Sarah Miller. “I do feel like patients are becoming more comfortable with that diagnosis, and we do have treatments now.”

Miller also says to keep in mind that once the national emergency ends, there could be a price increase in covid tests and vaccines since it will now fall on the individual’s insurance.

“We’re just gonna have to see what each insurance decides to do. They’re kind of given that liberty where they get to choose what they want to pay for and what they don’t wanna pay for. So we’re just gonna have to wait and see what they choose to do,” said Miller.

Typically, a public health emergency only lasts 90 days. However, the COVID emergency has been repeatedly renewed since 2020, with the last renewal being in February of this year.

