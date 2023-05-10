Advertise With Us
Elementary school students compete in “Junior Shark Tank” competition

(ABC Marketing)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 23 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - An organization in the east will be showing students the ropes of a business model pitch meeting Wednesday.

The Small Business and Technology Development Center (SBTDC) at East Carolina University will be coaching second graders here in the east through a pitch competition today.

The 2nd graders at John Cotton Tayloe Elementary in Washington will compete in a “Junior Shark Tank” pitch competition.

The mini-entrepreneurs will brainstorm ideas, learn about pricing and profit, and develop a marketing campaign. Then, they will then pitch to a panel of sharks, also known as school administrators, to win prizes!

The event will begin at 9:15 a.m. and last until 1:15 p.m.

The competition will be held at John Cotton Tayloe Elementary School in Washington.

