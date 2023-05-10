Educators across the country celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Educators across the country are celebrating the hard work and dedication of teachers throughout teacher appreciation week.

“What I love about teaching is the joy of those kids every day. I’m standing at the door, and I have my music playing and they’re walking up. Sometimes they’re not having a good day but when they hear that music, they are just dancing and are excited about coming in,” South Greenville Elementary School Reading Interventionist, Dr. Chavon Bryant says.

As education is always evolving, teachers say it’s important to always incorporate new ways for students to learn and engage.

That includes bringing in outside resources to further the education of the next generation.

That effort was on display Tuesday as NCTOWERS read to South Greenville Elementary second graders about wind energy.

NC Department of Commerce Clean Energy Assistant Secretary, Jennifer Mundt, says, “I think little kids are hearing about things that are going on in the world around them and exposing an giving them an opportunity to learn and understand that there are ways and hopefully jobs and workforce opportunities for them.”

However there are also some challenges, South Greenville Elementary School Teacher, Emily Hale told WITN.

“Somedays when I’m not feeling my best, it can be really hard to push everything into it.”

However teachers say they overcome those challenges by relying on other educators and their love for their profession.

Hale says, “With the help of everybody here or my students, my TA, my principal; they just know how to make it better. If I’m having a hard time, I can talk to anybody.”

“My colleagues can recognize when I’m having an off day and for them to be able to recognize that, I try to get myself together but they build me up so that I can be prepared to work with my kids,” Bryant says.

Other ways teachers use are hands-on lessons to provide practical ways for students to not only learn but also develop a desire to grow and further their education.

All week long, South Greenville among many other Pitt County Schools will celebrate teachers by incorporating fun events and meals.

