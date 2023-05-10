Advertise With Us
Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on missing woman

Casey Potter Kite
Casey Potter Kite(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
VANCEBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance in locating Casey Potter Kite.

Kite was last seen leaving a residence on Hwy 17 in an unknown type truck with an unknown person on May 5, 2023.

Anyone with information on Casey Potter Kite is asked to call the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620 or Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357. Craven County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the location of Casey Kite Potter.

To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 252-633-5141. Remember Crime Stoppers only wants your information and not your name.

