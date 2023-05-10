Advertise With Us
BOOKED! Town librarian charged with stealing from the library

Amanda Yetter, Courtesy of The Nashville Graphic
Amanda Yetter, Courtesy of The Nashville Graphic(The Nashville Graphic)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One town librarian in ENC was read her rights after police say she stole from the town library.

According to Nashville Police, Amanda Yetter was arrested Tuesday for stealing money from the town’s library

Yetter, who serves as the Library Director for The Town of Nashville’s Harold D. Cooley Library, was charged with felony embezzlement and released on her own recognizance, her first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.

According to The Nashville Graphic newspaper, Yetter has worked at the library as the director since April of 2022.

The Town of Nashville said that as of May 10th Yetter is no longer an employee but would not comment on any internal investigations.

