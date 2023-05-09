Advertise With Us
Walker plans 2024 Governor’s race announcement

Former Congressman Mark Walker is planning to make an announcement about his candidacy for...
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The Republican primary field for North Carolina Governor may be getting a little more crowded soon.

According to National Public Affairs VP of Communication Strategy Tim Murtaugh, former Congressman Mark Walker will be making an announcement on May 20 about his intentions to seek the GOP nomination for Governor.

If Walker enters the race it would set up a three-way primary showdown between himself, Lt Governor Mark Robinson, and state Treasurer Dale Folwell who have already announced their candidacy.

“Congressman Mark Walker will be announcing his plans for the 2024 governor’s race in North Carolina and is looking forward to seeing hundreds of friends and supporters as this important election approaches next year,” said Murtaugh. “Democrats will be putting everything they have into the coming race, it’s essential that Republicans nominate a candidate who can withstand the scrutiny of a gubernatorial election.”

Walker previously represented the North Carolina 6th District in Congress for three terms from 2015-2021, he ran for the US Senate in 2020 but defeated in the GOP primary eventual election winner Ted Budd who had been endorsed in the primary by Robinson and former President Donald Trump.

