Storms damage homes in Pitt County

Storm damage in Pitt County
Storm damage in Pitt County(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Some homes are damaged and multiple large trees were uprooted after storms blew through Pitt County Tuesday afternoon.

On Speight Seed Farm Road between Abbott Farm Road and Pocosin Road, there are large trees down on homes, trailers flipped, and powerlines down.

Crews are currently out working on cleanup.

WITN has a reporter there and will update the story as we learn more.

