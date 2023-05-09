Storms damage homes in Pitt County

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Some homes are damaged and multiple large trees were uprooted after storms blew through Pitt County Tuesday afternoon.

On Speight Seed Farm Road between Abbott Farm Road and Pocosin Road, there are large trees down on homes, trailers flipped, and powerlines down.

Crews are currently out working on cleanup.

