Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for Several Eastern NC Counties

Damaging Winds and Hail are the primary threats
First Alert Weather Day has been issued on account of the severe storm potential
First Alert Weather Day has been issued on account of the severe storm potential
By Russell James
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 pm Tuesday Evening for most of Eastern NC. Primary threats include damaging winds in excess of 60 to 70 mph, quarter to nickel size hail, and lightning. Surface convergent winds along the Crystal Coast may pose an isolate tornado threat briefly

In effect until 10 pm
In effect until 10 pm

Through 4-9 PM, storms will move in from the northwest. Heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds are expected with a few storms able to produce severe wind gusts near or over 60 mph. Hail and tornadoes aren’t high threats but we can’t rule them out. Continue to pay attention to the weather until storms pass your area later today.

Possible severe storms this evening as a cold front approaches
Possible severe storms this evening as a cold front approaches

Be sure to download the WITN First Alert Weather APP, stay tuned to WITN-TV, and witn.com for latest information.

