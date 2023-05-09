Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for Several Eastern NC Counties

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 pm Tuesday Evening for most of Eastern NC. Primary threats include damaging winds in excess of 60 to 70 mph, quarter to nickel size hail, and lightning. Surface convergent winds along the Crystal Coast may pose an isolate tornado threat briefly

In effect until 10 pm (Russell James)

Through 4-9 PM, storms will move in from the northwest. Heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds are expected with a few storms able to produce severe wind gusts near or over 60 mph. Hail and tornadoes aren’t high threats but we can’t rule them out. Continue to pay attention to the weather until storms pass your area later today.

Possible severe storms this evening as a cold front approaches (Russell James)

