Several reports of hail and strong winds as storms move through Eastern NC

Severe weather threat continues for the next few hours
By Russell James
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A powerful cluster of showers and storms passed through parts of our area earlier this afternoon producing damaging winds, heavy rain and tons of hail. The National Weather Service in Morehead City reported areas from Farmville to New Bern are seeing tree damage and hail sizes ranging from peas to pennies. The threat is not over yet as severe thunderstorms will remain a risk through this evening.

Distant rain shaft as a result of storms moving near the area - Daniel Prange
Distant rain shaft as a result of storms moving near the area - Daniel Prange(WITN)

Daniel Prange sent this into us from Hyde County showing several storm clouds and a large rain shaft approaching in the distance indicative of heavier rain moving through the area. There were also many reports of hail with storms including Quarter sized hail east of Farmville with many tree branches downed, and some with 3.5″ diameter thickness at 4:00 p.m.

Hail accumulations on several surfaces
Hail accumulations on several surfaces(WITN)

Fairfield Harbour and Farmville reported a few pine trees being destroyed and small hail falling on to several backyards.

Hailstones covering plants
Hailstones covering plants(WITN)

Be sure to download the WITN First Alert Weather APP, stay tuned to WITN-TV, and witn.com for latest information.

