Rocky Mount police investigate shooting at McDonald’s

Rocky Mount police(City of Rocky Mount)
By Dave Jordan
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount police say one person was injured after two people were apparently shot at each other at the McDonald’s on North Wesleyan Boulevard.

Police say around 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday they responded to a shots fired call at 3752 N. Wesleyan Blvd.

When they got there they say they discovered evidence of a shooting.

The preliminary investigation led officers to Hal Orr’s Inn, where they found one person with non-life-threatening injuries.

They say the investigation indicated that there were two shooters and it appears to be specifically targeted.

One of the suspected shooters was injured and is being treated at UNC Nash. The second shooter has been identified, located and is being interviewed by detectives.

None of the McDonald’s workers or customers were injured.

The local owner-operator of the McDonald’s franchise told Rocky Mount police, “We are shocked by this senseless act of violence that occurred at our restaurant. The safety and well-being of our customers and crew is our top priority, and we are relieved that no further injury occurred. We thank the authorities for their rapid response to this matter, and we are cooperating fully with their investigation.”

