Police locate “weapons of mass destruction” at teen’s home

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one ENC city say they found what they called “weapons of mass destruction” at a teen’s home.

Goldsboro Police say they searched a home on Day Circle after finding out that someone at the home had what is known as an “auto-sear.” according to police, an auto-sear is a device that changes a semi-automatic handgun into a fully automatic handgun.

During the search, police say they found two of the auto-sear devices in the home.

According to police, the 17-year-old that they were told had the devices was also at the home and was arrested and then released to his mother who was also at the home.

Police said that juvenile petitions for two felony counts of possession of a weapon of mass destruction will be filed through juvenile court at a later date.

