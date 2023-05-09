Advertise With Us
Organizations sharing insite to Evans Road widening and safe driving

texting and driving
texting and driving
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 41 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Multiple operations are hosting a meeting in Pitt County to discuss and share information regarding roadway etiquette and updates.

Today Greenville Police Department, NCDOT, and the Greenville Police Relations Committee will host a meeting on traffic safety and the Evans Road Widening Project.

The meeting will focus on encouraging residents in Greenville to drive more carefully and put their cell phones down.

The organizations will also give an update on the Evans Road Widening Project which will begin construction in 2025 and last a total of three years.

The event is expected to last an hour and will begin this evening at 6 p.m. It will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints on Martinsborough.

