Onslow County Schools to dicuss high school redistricting

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina school district is discussing the redistricting of two high schools.

Onslow County Schools is looking to alleviate capacity issues at Dixon High School.

The school board says between the relocation of MARSOC West and more people moving to the Sneads Ferry and Holly Ridge areas, capacity issues are rising, and that on average, the district has increased by over 300 students per year.

At the moment, Dixon High School’s population is well above the 957 students it was modified to hold, according to Onslow County officials.

The two schools being presented in the discussion of redistricting are Dixon High School and Southwest High School.

Officials say this would mean some students who attend Dixon High School would be redistricted to Southwest High School for the 2024-2025 school year.

Two public meetings will be held in the Dixon High School Auditorium. The first is Thursday, May 11 at 6 p.m., and the second is Wednesday, May 17 at 6 p.m.

