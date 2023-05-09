Mixing with Maggie: Fluffy caramel apple dip

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you have a lot of summer cookouts in store this year, we have just the recipe for you.

This easy-to-make apple dip is a surefire way to make your apple-eating even more fun.

Fully of tiny caramels, you’ll enjoy the way this dip sweetens up even the most bitter of apples.

It’s also guaranteed to get you an invite to the next get-together.

To make your very own caramel apple dip, purchase the ingredients below:

1 8-ounce container of cool whip

1 8-ounce block of cream cheese

1 bag of caramel bits

1 diced green apple

Graham crackers for dipping

