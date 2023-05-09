Advertise With Us
Mixing with Maggie: Fluffy caramel apple dip

Fluffy caramel apple dip
Fluffy caramel apple dip(WITN)
By WITN Web Team and Courtney Bunting
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you have a lot of summer cookouts in store this year, we have just the recipe for you.

This easy-to-make apple dip is a surefire way to make your apple-eating even more fun.

Fully of tiny caramels, you’ll enjoy the way this dip sweetens up even the most bitter of apples.

It’s also guaranteed to get you an invite to the next get-together.

Maggie Golden is joining Courtney Bunting on ENC at Three Tuesday to introduce the recipe.

To make your very own caramel apple dip, purchase the ingredients below:

  • 1 8-ounce container of cool whip
  • 1 8-ounce block of cream cheese
  • 1 bag of caramel bits
  • 1 diced green apple
  • Graham crackers for dipping

