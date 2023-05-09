Hundreds of Craven County homes without water for second time in less than a week

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - For the second time in less than a week, hundreds of Craven County homes are without water.

The county water system said a newly relocated water main was damaged this morning by a DOT contractor replacing a culvert at the Clubfoot Creek crossing in the Adams Creek Road area,

Last Thursday, there was a planned outage so the county could relocate that water main.

The county says an estimated 700 to 800 homes in southeastern Craven County are without water. The service area impacted is off Adams Creek Road, north of Ball Farm Road.

It’s not known how long the repairs will take, but once water is back on residents will be under a boil water advisory until water tests ensure there is no bacteria in the water.

Craven County outage map (Craven County government)

