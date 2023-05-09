Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Hundreds of Craven County homes without water for second time in less than a week

water outage
water outage(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - For the second time in less than a week, hundreds of Craven County homes are without water.

The county water system said a newly relocated water main was damaged this morning by a DOT contractor replacing a culvert at the Clubfoot Creek crossing in the Adams Creek Road area,

Last Thursday, there was a planned outage so the county could relocate that water main.

The county says an estimated 700 to 800 homes in southeastern Craven County are without water. The service area impacted is off Adams Creek Road, north of Ball Farm Road.

It’s not known how long the repairs will take, but once water is back on residents will be under a boil water advisory until water tests ensure there is no bacteria in the water.

Craven County outage map
Craven County outage map(Craven County government)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video captures U.S. Coast Guard rescue
Names released of pilot, passenger in Friday’s plane crash
Jerry Flakes, Jr.
Man caught after Duplin Co. manhunt held on $2 million bond
First Alert Weather Day has been issued on account of the severe storm potential
First Alert Weather Day: Severe Storm Risk Tuesday Afternoon
Officers say they shut down three separate locations at the complex after arriving on scene.
Police: One person injured in apartment complex shooting
Jeremy Grant
Greenville man charged with having drugs, assaulting a deputy

Latest News

A couple relaxing on a Crystal Coast beach.
North Carolina tourism spending hits new record of $33.3 billion
Russell James WITN
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Isolated to Scattered Strong Storms Expected Tuesday
Officers say they shut down three separate locations at the complex after arriving on scene.
Greenville police continue investigating weekend shooting
Onslow County Schools to dicuss high school redistricting