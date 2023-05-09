Advertise With Us
Greenville police continue investigating weekend shooting

Officers say they shut down three separate locations at the complex after arriving on scene.
Officers say they shut down three separate locations at the complex after arriving on scene.
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An investigation continues here in the East after police say a person was shot Sunday night.

Police told WITN that one person was shot in the shoulder at the Sterling Pointe Subdivision in Greenville, but that injury is non-life threatening.

Greenville Police Department says there was a person of interest in question the night of the shooting, however, officials say the agency didn’t have enough evidence to press charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

