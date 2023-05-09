Greenville police continue investigating weekend shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An investigation continues here in the East after police say a person was shot Sunday night.

Police told WITN that one person was shot in the shoulder at the Sterling Pointe Subdivision in Greenville, but that injury is non-life threatening.

Greenville Police Department says there was a person of interest in question the night of the shooting, however, officials say the agency didn’t have enough evidence to press charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

