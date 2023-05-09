Greenville Pitt County National Travel and Tourism Week Lunch today

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina visitors bureau is hosting lunch Tuesday to spotlight the impact of tourism on the area.

The Greenville Pitt County Convention and Visitors Bureau is hosting the 8th Annual National Travel and Tourism Week Lunch.

The lunch seeks to educate the local community, industry partners, and elected officials on the cultural and economic impact of tourism in the Greenville-Pitt County area.

This year’s theme is “Travel forward” showcasing how travel enriches lives and strengthens communities.

The event will feature an appearance by Greenville Mayor P. J. Connelly and include an awards ceremony recognizing outstanding tourism partners.

The lunch will take place from 11:30 A.M. Until 1:30 P.M. at the Martinsborough in Uptown Greenville.

