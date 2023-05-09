Greenville City councilmembers discuss 2023-2024 fiscal year proposed budget

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The nodding of heads and looks of satisfaction were the consensus by Greenville City council members Monday night as City Manager Ann Wall presented the 2023-2024 proposed fiscal year plan.

“We’ve had to reckon with rapid costs of increases that we faced,” Wall said. “While we’re certainly worried about inflation, this is the first budget we’ve been able to do in three years where COVID-19 hasn’t been the number one driver.”

The proposed budget is approximately $459.7 million with city operating funds comprising $160.5 million of the total.

Several vital areas of key focus were highlighted within the proposed budget, but sanitation funds seemed to catch council member Rick Smiley’s attention.

“Any revenue that’s been operating at the same level for six years is almost certainly starting to get stressed,” Smiley said.

According to the budget, sanitation funds have remained at $16.00 per household per month for curbside and multi-family service provided. Wall says the city is aware of the unchanged rates and plans to look at possibly changing them in the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

Wall also discussed recent flooding at the Town Common. Funding for a new bulkhead wasn’t in the 2023-2024 proposed budget, but Wall vows the city will consider it going forward.

“That’s a very costly project, at this point, we have funds budgeted to cover the design,” Wall said. “As soon as we can narrow down the cost of that facility, we’ll have to go out to explore what are all of our funding options for the bulkhead.”

Despite previous fiscal budgets being affected by the pandemic, Wall says Greenville’s fiscal position stands strong.

Wall says a public hearing for the 2023-2024 fiscal year will be held June 6, then two days later the council will vote on it.

